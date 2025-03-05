World Title over Rematch – Billy Nelson Reveals Lewis Crocker Plan

Billy Nelson suggests it would be crazy of Lewis Crocker to rematch Paddy Donovan next.

The Scottish coach of the Belfast star says his charge shouldn’t turn his back on a potential world title shot in favour of an immediate repeat.

‘The Croc’ earned mandatory status for the IBF world welterweight title courtesy of victory over Paddy Donovan in Belfast last Saturday.

That win came after ‘The Real Deal’ was disqualified for punching after the bell. It was an unsatisfactory ending to such a massive fight – and there has been huge run-it-back demand as a result.

However, Nelson is adamant Crocker will be evoking his mandatory status and will fight for the IBF welterweight world title, which currently sits around the waist of ‘Boots’ Ennis next.

“Crocker categorically will be fighting for the world title next,” Nelson told The Ring before stressing any Team Donovan appeal won’t derail that plan.

“The main thing with an appeal is the IBF asking the BBBofC [British Boxing Board of Control] for their opinion on the fight and they’ve got to back the referee because the referee was 100% right. The appeal? I don’t think in any way shape or form will get overturned and then Lewis will fight whoever he’s got to fight for the world title, later in the year.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan and Billy Nelson at the end of the fight

Promoter of both Crocker and Donvovan, Eddie Hearn, believes American Ennis will vacate and move up to light middle, which would pave the way for Crocker to fight for a vacant title.

The Matchrooom Chairman has also suggested Donovan could provide the opposition in that fight.

Regadless Nelson is adamant world honours trump any need to settle differences with the Limerick man.

“Maybe further down the line [there could be a rematch with Donovan] but we won that fight last night by an unsatisfactory means, but we move on to fight for the world title. Do you think we’re gonna box a rematch when you’ve earned and are in a position to fight for the world title? Nobody will do that. You tell me who’ll do that and I’ll call them a liar.”