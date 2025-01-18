Tyrone McKenna Opponent Confident ahead of Reigniting Eubank Family Fued With Ireland

Harlem Eubank says the Eubanks will be celebrating when the family renews its historic rivalry with Ireland.

The Brighton native welcomes Tyrone McKenna to his home patch on March 7 and will trade leather with the serial entertainer live on Channel 5.

The Wasserman-promoted clash is the latest installment of the famous fight family’s feud with Irish boxers.

Former WBO world champion Chris Eubank was involved in two of Ireland’s biggest and most celebrated bouts, losing to Steve Collins twice in Cork.

The famous Brit also shared the ring with Ray Close, his son Chris Eubnak Jr holds wins over JJ McDonagh and arch rival Spike O’Sullivan.

Jr’s cousin is next to face Irish opposition and suggests he’ll ensure McKenna suffers the same fate as O’Sullivan and co rather than the Celtic Warrior.

“On March 7, back home at the Brighton Centre, live on Channel 5, I’m going to make a real statement at 147lbs,” said Eubank, who is unbeaten in 20.

“McKenna is a fan-friendly, aggressive fighter who’s competed at the elite world level. It’s a real exciting fight, and that’s exactly what I’m in this game for.

“There’s also a rich history between the Eubanks and Irish fighters. On March 7, I’ll add a new chapter.”