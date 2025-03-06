BIG MISTAKE – Tyrone McKenna Says Team Harlem Eubank Have Made a Huge Error

Tyrone McKenna says it will be heartbreak, not breakout for Harlem Eubank in Brighton on Friday.

The stage has been set for Eubank to have a big night and a career boosting performance as he returns to his home town to healdines live on terestial tv.

To draw more attention and add credence to the Brits career, Wasserman decided to bring in colourful warrior McKenna as an opponent.

Big mistake argues the ‘Mighty Celt’.

McKenna, who returned from retirement to upset Dylan Moran in sensational fashion earlier this year, believes Team Eubank think he is well past his prime and there for the taking.

However, he promises the case is in fact the opposite.

“I’ve had a few losses and they’re thinking I’m past it,” McKenna told Boxingscene.

“The fact is I’m not. Who have I been beaten by? World-class operators – apart from maybe Mimoune, but that’s why I moved up. I feel great at this weight class; I feel strong. I feel like they’ve overlooked me a bit. Harlem has had easier fights; he’s jumping in too deep.”

The Belfast southpaw also argues his career hiccups have served him well.

“You need losses in your career. You only win and you think you’re the best thing in the world; you start believing in your own hype. Losses make you put your feet on the ground and you know what you have to put in; you know how hard you have to work; you don’t want to lose again.”

The Whiskey and White podcast host can take a defeat on the chin but he strugles to cope with how his kids react to one of his reverses.

“Walking into your kids and saying you’ve got beat is one of the most embarrassing things you can do,” he explains. “I don’t want to have to tell them that again, I want to make my family proud. I’m grinding every day, I don’t want to let people down, I don’t want to tell my kids I’ve lost again.”

Since coming out of retirement the Oliver Plunkett’s graduate has changed things up training wise and moved his camps to Germany , something he believes has improved him even at the age of 35.

“I’m away in Germany, seven days a week, and the camp is really bringing something new into me. The last three or four years, living and training in Ireland, it got easier and easier and easier – and I got lazier and lazier. I needed to move away and when I did that, it rolled back the years.”