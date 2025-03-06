Gary Arthurs Promises Front Foot Display in Glasgow

Gary Arthurs won’t predict anything other than an improved and more aggressive performance going into his second pro fight this weekend.

The Gleann ABC graduate is back in action on Saturday night when he trades leather with late replacement Shane Meehan at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

The middleweight goes into the clash having joined the paid ranks with a points win over Edgar Romero in August.

The Paddy Gallagher-trained prospect claims ring rust didn’t allow him to show all his wares that night at the SSE and that’s something he plans to amend in Scotland this time out.

“My debut feels like a lifetime ago; it was an unreal experience having my first fight in an arena like the SSE,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I hadn’t been in the ring for a couple years before it, so I wasn’t as confident as I hoped to be, but that was just the nerves and rustyness from inactivity,” he adds before suggesting things may be different when he goes in against the Dubliner.

“I know that I can counter punch and box on the back foot. I showed that on my debut fight. So I know now that I have to put a better performance for over in Glasgow and go more on the front foot.

“Camp has been very good this time around, coming off two back-to-back camps, I’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this fight. Sadly the last card got cancelled so I had another 5 week camp to prepare for this one.”

Arthurs is promising more aggression but doesn’t want to predict a stoppage win. Although it seems he would be happy to go the distance and bank rounds.

Speaking before Meehan was confirmed as his opponent he said: “I won’t make any predictions as such. I need as many rounds as I can get for the experience but if the opportunity comes for an early stoppage I’ll go for it.”