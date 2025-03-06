Returning Michael Conlan Motivated by Silverware not Silver

It’s about putting a world title on the mantlepiece, not bread on the table for ‘stubborn’ Michael Conlan.

One of Ireland’s greatest boxers will trade leather with Asad Asif Khan over eight rounds on the undercard of Harlem Eubank-Tyrone McKenna this weekend.

The bout is Ireland’s only male amateur world champion’s first since December 2023 defeat to Jordan Gillthat prompted him to contemplate retirement.

After taking some time out, the 33-year-old made the decision to fight on – and returns with a world title goal.

In fact, winning a world crown is his sole focus.

“If a non-title fight came up that was worth 10 times more money than a shot at the world title, I’d take the world title fight,” he tells The Ring.

“That’s what it is about for me now. It’s not about money. At one stage I was more focused on money than championships. The world title won’t put bread on your table but that’s my one goal.

“And I’m very stubborn.”.

Such is Conlan’s name and pulling power that he could be maneuvered toward a world tilt quickly.

However, the Olympic medal winner is happy to ease his way back in, possibly because he is aware one defeat could end the dream.

“I’m 33 now and I’m a featherweight. It’s not like I can go on until I’m 40 like a heavyweight. I’ve got until I’m 35, 36 max but as long as I’m still healthy I’ll be there until I can win a world title. Obviously I need to keep winning because the next one, mate, if I lost again, that would be it done. I wouldn’t even consider coming back if I lose again. That would be enough. I’ll give it one more go. Try it one more time, if it does nothing, it does nothing.”