Whats in a Name? Asks Tyrone McKenna Ahead of Eubank Clash

The Eubank name holds no fear for Tyrone McKenna, particularly when it’s preceded by Harlem!

‘The Mighty Celt’ has proved over his storied career, that he isn’t one for reputations – and he certainly isn’t bothered by the family name of his next opponent.

The Belfast fighter takes on Harlem Eubank, a nephew of British boxing legend Chris Eubank and cousin to former Spike O’Sullivan foe of the same name.

The 35-year-old is aware of the name but doesn’t believe it bears any relevance to their Channel 5 broadcast bout in Brighton tomorrow.

Indeed, he wonders if it’s a name his opponent can live up to.

“He’s got a big name,” McKenna tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s one of the most popular names in boxing, but we’ll see what he actually is made of. We haven’t seen what he is capable of yet.

“I mean, he can look good against decent opponents all day long. He can do that all he wants. but, let’s see what he’s like when he steps up a class and- and I genuinely think I’m a couple of classes above him.”

Eubank, 31, is unbeaten in 20 an,d with the backing of Wasserman and Channel 5, has started to cultivate a name for himself.

However, McKenna says it’s a rep built on very weak foundations.

“He hasn’t had any kind of test yet. I’m his first real opponent,” he adds before suggesting Eubank’s team doesn’t have faith in him.

“He has had 20 fights, but having me as your first test in 20 fights just shows where the confidence is. I was fighting one of the best in the world, Jack Catterall, in my twelfth fight. I’m wondering if he is ready for the step up. He hasn’t progressed up the ladder and then jumps up to fight me. It’s going to be a step too far.”