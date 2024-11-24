‘Toss of a Coin’ – Shanon Sweeney Happy to Come Through ‘Stacked’ Weight Class

The fact the 50kg weight clash was packed full of potential 50-50 matchups made a second National Elite title win all the more special for Shanon Sweeney.

The flyweight field was a field of champions.

All five entrants were serial winners and had experience of winning Irish titles throughout their careers.

Indeed, all the entrants at the weight had tasted National Elite success at some point, with some enjoying international podium finishes.

Meaning now two time champion, Sweeney emerged as champion from one of the most competitive weights even with Olympian Moorehouse being ruled out through injury – in this years Elite instalment, something that wasn’t lost on her.

“There’s great competitors at this weight, such as Caitlin Fryers and Daina Morehouse.The weight is stacked out, so it’s 50-50 fights, the toss of a coin,” she told Irish-boxing.com after her final win over Belfast’s Fryers.

“I’m delighted to come out with the win and fair play to Caitlin she gave me some battle. Caitlin’s a phenomenal athlete. I train alongside her and she’s she’s amazing,

“It was 50-50 and it was going to be the best performance that took it. It was best performance on the day and thankfully I came out with that.”