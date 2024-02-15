‘Magnificent’ – Conor Quinn’s Solution to Interesting Title Delima

It may look like a case of so near but yet so far when it comes to next level titles for Conor Quinn but he prefers to look at it as a win-win scenario.

By the end of next week, the European, British, and Commonwealth belts will decorate the body of one flyweight, as British title holder Jay Harris and custodian of the Blue and Rainbow straps, Conor Butler fight.

As the most likely next in line, that would suggest Quinn could be one fight and one big night away from picking up a hat trick of massive titles all at once.

However, the Dee Walsh trained fighter understands the winner of that triple title clash may have bigger fish to fry and may deem the MHD fly a massive risk to their world title aspirations.

As a result, the boxing business-savvy ‘Magnificent’ doesn’t foresee himself being afforded the chance to win all three prestigious trinkets in one magnificent night.

Not that, that bothers him. The 25-year-old BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth silver champion sees an exciting alternative.

Quinn, who fights the game and aggressive Jemsi Kibazange in the Europa Hotel on Saturday night, is aware the winner will have to vacate if they target world honours, meaning he can chase down each belt individually and have three big separate big nights.

“If I defend the Commonwealth silver title successfully this weekend I’ll be mandatory for the Commonwealth title. That’s what you want progression like that,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The Commonwealth, EBU are with Conor Butler, he’s fighting Jay Harris for the British, Commonwealth, and the EBU. The winner of that will hold all three belts. Whether or not the winner wants to fight me is a different story. I’d fight them 100 percent. It’s just the likes of Jay Harris, he’s probably having one last roll of the dice.

“If he wins those three belts for the second time is he going to want to fight his kid on the way up or is he going to want to have one last shot at a world title? Conor Butler, is the same age as myself, we used to box against each other in the amateurs, I’d jump at that fight but is he want to go and take the risk?”

It’s a perfect summation of the flyweight lay of the land and from the outside looking in looks like a frustrating scenario for the Belfast talent.

However, he remains confident that neither man can hold up his progression or prevent him from winning more titles.

“If they don’t want to fight me they’ll have to vacate and I’ll pick them up. It’s win win for me. I’ll fight for all three belts and pick them up one by one.”

Quinn co-main events an MHD card in Belfast on Saturday alongside Colm Murphy with IGB fighters Connor Kerr and Dave Ryan on the undercard.

Photo credit Mark Mead