Unbeaten Australian champion next for Steve Collins Jr

Steve Collins [14(4)-3(1)-1] will take on a rising star of Australian boxing when he returns to the ring early next month.

‘The Wolfhound’ fights for the first time since his BUI Celtic title defeat to Padraig McCrory and for the first time since August in Dubai on March 6.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter appears on the Rotunda Rumble III card alongside TJ Doheny and Rohan Date and certainly isn’t returning with a ‘gimme’.

The former Irish light heaveyweight title challenger takes on Cesar Mateo Tapia [11(6)-0] at super middleweight.

Like Collins, Tapia carries a famous boxing name, but unlike the Dubliner the Mexican born Australian doesn’t come from famous stock.

‘El Tijuanero’ is not related to the legendary Johnny Tapia. The Australian based puncher comes to Dubai with 11 wins on his slate, six by way of stoppage and in his most recent outing won the Australian national title.

Collins came close to winning a title in his last outing, but was stopped in a close fight with Padraig McCrory in the last round of a super middleweight BUI Celtic title fight.

Also appearing on the card is WBC #1 contender TJ Doheny. ‘The Power’ takes on WBO European ranking title holder Ionut Baluta on the bill.

Dubai regular Rohan Date also trades leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent.