American TV network consider Irish shows – Austin Trout at the National Stadium in April?

Irish-boxing.com understands an American TV network have made moves to run a show in Ireland this coming April.

A network station stateside have been exploring the idea of using Ireland as a European base.

The premise seems to be to fight some American names out of Dublin while building an Irish stable.

Plans got to the point where the National Stadium was booked for April 25 and a card was being put in place, but issues have arisen of late.

Three time light middleweight world title challenger Austin Trout was being considered as the headline act with talk Tyrone Nurse may provide the opposition.

The card would play out in Dublin but be broadcast back in America – although it has to be noted the network involved is not one of the main players in the world of boxing.

The undercard would have some other Americans, in the form of prospects, but their would also be a strong Irish contingent – and if a success the relationship with Ireland could be long term.

Irish-boxing.com understands the newtwork were very keen initially, but plans have been reined in somewhat.

According to sources some of the issues that home promoters have had with regard to running shows in Dublin and Ireland outside of Belfast in particular have cooled the interest somewhat.

The idea and the first April show hasn’t been completely taken off the agenda, but the fight night isn’t been discussed with the same confidence as before.

There is faint talk of another American promoter interested in a similar idea, but Dublin still awaits the conformation of it’s first 2020 show.

A show for Waterford is booked in for May 9 and a strong card is being lined up for Ring Kings 2, but it looks certain Celtic Clash 11 will be in Belfast. Indeed, it appears the Boxing Ireland series will remain in Belfast for the foreseeable future.