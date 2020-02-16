Boxing Ireland confirm first new signing of 2020

Alan O’Connor has joined the paid ranks after signing a professional agreement with Boxing Ireland- and becomes the fifth amateur to ditch the vest since the turn of the year.

The promoters behind the Celtic Clash series have been actively trying to add to the growing stable and Irish-boxing.com can reveal they have made the first signing of the New Year in the form of O’Connor.

The light welterweight competed for Bawnogue BC in the most recent installment of the National Elites and previously trained out of Palmerstown.

The Clondalkin native has been flirting with the idea of making the move for over a year and finally makes the jump.

As to when O’Connor will debut remains to be seen, but he maybe in contention for Celtic Clash 11 – details of which is said to be announced soon.

Speaking with regard to the signing Boxing Ireland’s Stephen Sharp told Irish-boxing.com :

“We have been talking to Alan for near on two years regarding him turning over. He has solid amateur experience behind him and it was just a matter of waiting on the right time regarding his work and family life. He is a really likable lad, definitely an exciting addition to our stable.”



The new to the game pro’s training set up also has yet to be revealed. O’Connor joins the likes of Carl McDonald, Martin Quinn, Stephen McAfee, Rob Burke, Senan Kelly and Tony McGylnn as Dublin fighters on Boxing Ireland’s roster.

He is also the fifth amateur to announce his decision to turn over since the turn of the year. He joins Dublin’s Ryan O’Rourke, Belfast light heavy Paul McCullagh, Co Armagh entertainer Fearghus Quinn and Limerick teen Jason Harty in that regard.