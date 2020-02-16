TJ Doheny ready to rumble on Rotunda Rumble III card- Collins and Date also appear

TJ Doheny [21(16)-1(0)] will fight for the first time in 2020 in Dubai next month.

‘The Power’ has been handed a March 6 date and will trade leather at the Rotunda at Caesars, Bluewaters, Dubai on the Rotunda Rumble III card.

The former IBF super bantamweight champion of the world takes on Ionut Baluta [12(2)-2(0)].

The Romanian recently upset Kyle Williams to win the WBO European bantamweight ranking title, but shouldn’t overly trouble world elite operator Doheny.

The bout could be the Australian based, Boston trained, Portlaoise native’s last before a world title shot.

The 33-year-old looks set to he handed the chance to become two time world champion in 2020

The Portlaoise BC graduate has been installed as #1 contender in the new WBC rankings and as a result has become mandatory challenger for the governing body’s champion.

Doheny is next in line for Rey Vargas [34(22)-0] and could challenge the 29-year-old Mexican soon.

The pair haven’t been officially mandated to fight next and terms with regard when a deal has to be made before purse bids are called have yet to be revealed.

One stumbling block maybe the fact Vargas left Golden Boy to sign with PBC and Al Haymon after his last defence. PCB have deals with Fox and Showtime, ‘The Power’ on the other hand is aligned to Matchroom, who have a DAZN deal.

Also appearing on the Rotunda Rumble card will be Rohan Date [11(8)-0-1] and Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-3(1)-1].

Date is no stranger to the area, the Waterford native has fought five times in Dubai. Indeed the big punching welterweight, who has had an Irish title fight with Noel Murphy of Cork sanctioned, debuted in Dubai.

It’s a first fight in the region for Collins and his first bout since August. The Pete Taylor trained fighter challenged for the BUI Celtic title last time out, but despite an eye catching performance was stopped in the last round and defeated by Padraig McCrory. The Dubliner will look to return to winning ways in a few weeks time.