‘Just waiting on him to sign the contract’ – McGoldrick claims he has agreed to challenge Celtic champ McCrory

By | on February 15, 2020 |
Headline News News
Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] claims he has agreed to settle his differences with Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] in April – and has called on the Belfast puncher to do the same.

The Tyrone fighter has been vocal about wanting to share the ring with ‘The Hammer’ in recent months and called out the Ray Ginley trained fighter via Irish-boxing.com in December.

In fact the pair go further back, as McGoldrick was being lined up as a Feile an Phobail opponent for McCrory – and but for a stoppage defeat at the gloves of Latvian journeyman Gennadi Stserbin they would have meet at the Falls Park.

The Tyrone southpaw admits he took the defeat badly, upset not only that he lost to an opponent he was suppose to deal with comfortably, but because it denied him the chance to fight McCrory.

McCrory went on to stop Steve Collins Jr on the Mick Conlan undercard to claim the BUI Celtic title, but McGoldrick is adamant things would have been different if he, as initially planned, was the opponent.

The southpaw claims he is now close to proving why he is so confident as he is on the verge of the fight he wants most.

Conrad Cummings cousin contacted irish-boxing.com to reveal he was offered and had accepted the bout.

McGoldrick claims he is just waiting on McCrory to sign the contract so the title fight can be announced for an April date.

“It looks very likely that me and Poddy McCrory will be fighting for his title in April,” McGoldrick said.

“I have been offered the fight and I’ve said yes. We are just waiting on him to sign the contract,” he adds.

“I want the big fights and this is a stepping stone towards getting them.

“Beating Poddy will open massive doors for me,” he adds before predicting victory.

“I feel I’m technically the better boxer and big puncher, no doubt it will be a great fight for the fans but one that I know I will win.”

McGoldrick has yet to fight six rounds and lost his last outing by stoppage, so it remains to be seen whether the BUI would sanction it for the title – although he remains adamant the offer he received involved the title.

It also has to be noted McCrory claims McGoldrick was previously offered the fight, only to turn it down.

The Belfast fighter is too humble to suggest his name was being used as a McGoldrick profile builder, but the point was raised by people around him.

Regardless McGoldrick, who was forced out of the most recent MTKFightNight through injury, claims is now ready, willing and able for the grudge match.

