‘He needs it more than me’ – Agyarko open to renewing acquaintances with old rival Donnelly

By | on February 15, 2020 |
Headline News News
Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] claims he’d have no problem with fighting Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0] in June, but a fight higher ranked foe for would be the preferred choice for his proposed return to Belfast.

The London based middleweight has been promised a slot on the Jamel Herring versus Carl Frampton undercard and is hoping to use the platform to make a statement.

A fight with an Irish 160lbs of note fell through today, but Agyarko claims a noteworthy replacement is being lined up.

“Right now we’re in talks for a different fight. I can’t say against who yet, but level wise he was beaten by a work title challenger and is ranked highly by Boxrec,” the talented prospect told Irish-boxing.com.

Ultimate Boxxer winner Donnelly yesterday claimed he was offered the fight and the fans got excited about a pro repeat of what was once a tetchy amateur rivalry.

However, the former Holy Trinity amateur argues that wasn’t indeed the case, pointing out MTK explored the option but Warren already had opponents lined up for ‘Black Thunder’.

“There was no offer. I have a message from my manager confirming that,” he adds.

“It was suggested we fight by MTK but it was never offered.”

In saying that the undefeated 23-year-old, who will warm up for Belfast with an April bout, says he would take the fight.

“100% I’d take the fight now if it was offered but he needs it more than me. I’m getting paid regardless.”

If the fight isn’t made Donnelly still has a big bout to look forward to as he has been made mandatory of the Irish title and will challenge the winner of Craig McCarthy and Chris Blaney.

