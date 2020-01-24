‘Give me Munguia’ – Jason Quigley registers first ever call out in search of Irish revenge

Jason Quigley last night broke the habit of a life time and registered a call out.

And the Donegal middleweight didn’t just drop any name after making it two knock out wins in just over a month, Quigley mentioned one Jaime Munguia post the victory.

The now Andy Lee trained fighter would love to fight Mexican who had his chin tested by Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan as recent as two weeks ago and was very fortunate to get the decision against Dennis Hogan in April of last year.

Considering the former WBO light middleweight world champion has moved up to middleweight and like the popular Quigley is Golden Boy aligned it seems an easy fight to make.

It’s certainly one the World Championships silver medal winner wants.

“I’ve never called anybody out in my life,” he said. “But give me (Jaime) Munguia. He beat a fellow Irishman of mine. I’m not calling him out with disrespect or anything like that. I’m a fighter who wants to be a world champion.”

Speaking previously coach Andy Lee said he wanted Quigley to get a win or two under his belt to distance himself from the Tureano Johnson defeat. Names like Hogan and O’Sullivan were mentioned then, but Quigley seems to fancy their defeater.

The Golden Boy fighter was talking after victory on a Golden Boy Thursday night bill at The Hangar venue where he scored a third-round stoppage of late replacement Fernando Marin.

The 28-year-old was happy to add another stoppage to his record but was more content with the fact he secured it via boxing.

The middleweight contender admits he has been to fond of brawling throughout his career, but claims former middleweight world champ Lee has helped him mature.

“I was catching him with some lovely shots in the second round,” Quigley said. “He’s got one hard head, I’ll tell you that. I didn’t get much time to prepare, but I knew he could take some heavy shots, and he showed that tonight again. I was happy to get him out of there in the third round.

“I think everybody knows me, that I like to get into a brawl,” he continues. “That has been my downfall in the past. Working with Andy has been great. I’m maturing and progressing every time. It’s the first fight that I actually enjoyed my performance in a long time. I made a lot of sacrifices and changes. My career was in limbo for a little bit. I think tonight showed that I did the best thing possible for me.”