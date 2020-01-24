Kryptonite – McComb believes he can take experienced Godoy’s powers away

Sean McComb is ready to play Mauro Maximiliano Godoy kryptonite at the Ulster Hall on February 1.

‘The Public Nuisance’ admits the Argentine is a step up with the ability to do damage, but is confident he can take away the experienced operators strengths just like the green crystal style material makes Superman ordinary.

If he does manage to do nullify the 30-year-old Centenario, Neuquen natives threats he claims there can be no other result than a McComb win.

“Godoy is a very good opponent. He has a strong right hand and carries a lot of power. He’s had twice as many knockout wins as I’ve had fights. That shows what he has in his arsenal and I’ve got to be switched on for all 10 rounds. His punch selection is very good when the opponent holds his feet so I’ll take that away from him too,” McComb said praising his opponent.

“I believe he has absolutely no chance if I take all his strengths away from him.”

Widely-tipped McComb also claims has made several improvements behind closed doors as he prepares to continue his rapid rise up the ranks.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was involved in a tough fight with Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez last time out and now returns to another #MTKFightNight at Ulster Hall having learnt from the hard fought win.

McComb said: “I’ve made some small adjustments. The ability was already there but it’s just a matter of fine-tuning. I have more one-to-one time with my trainer Danny Vaughan and that allows me to focus more on an actual game plan.

“I didn’t take the previous fights as seriously as I’ve taken this one. This time, we’ve worked on a game plan for the course of six to eight weeks of training so we’ve worked on being smarter and making those small but important adjustments.

“I don’t need to get involved in another slugfest like I did in the last one. My opponents get better and that’s a sign of my belief in myself and MTK Global and Danny Vaughan. Knowing they have the faith I can make these steps gives me great confidence.

Joining McComb vs. Godoy on a sensational bill to be broadcast on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide is the WBO European super-bantamweight title clash between Davey Oliver Joyce and Lee Haskins, the Irish lightweight title collision between Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick, Lewis Crocker vs. John Thain and much more.