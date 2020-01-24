Eddie Hearn confirms Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano for the Spring

It appears the ‘mega fight’ is on.

Eddie Hearn this week confirmed Amanda Serrano [39(27)-1-1] is next for Katie Taylor [15(6)-0].

The Matchroom boss revealed the much talked about clash will play out in April and in New York.

The pair have been linked together even before the Bray native defeated Amanda’s sister, Cindy, in October 2018.

It was initially left to build and simmer and is now deemed by Taylor as ‘the biggest fight in female boxing’.

It was strongly rumoured as the fight that would kick start a massive 2020 for Ireland’s first undisputed four belt world champion, but Serrano has blown hot and cold with regard to the clash.

The seven weight world champion may have been just trying to maximize earnings, but she has threatened on more than one occasion to walk away from the fight.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican signed a three fight DAZN deal with a Taylor clause, but still threatened to retire rather than fight a purse she felt was unfair.

With that in mind fans were always concerned with regard to the April Serrano rumours, but speaking to IFL TV Hearn revealed the fight will go ahead.

“She is going to fight in April. She is going to fight Amanda Serrano,” Hearn told iFLTV.

Then, when quizzed on whether the bout will take place in New York, he responded: “Yes, in America.”

It’s believed that Hearn is planning to make Taylor and Serrano the first females to top a bill at Madison Square Garden and that is likely home for the massive fight.

The two weight world champion from Wicklow also has her sights set on a Delfine Persoon rematch and a Cecilia Braekhus GOAT clash this year.

With Persoon pursuing an Olympic dream it looks like ‘The First Lady’ would follow Serrano if Taylor was successful against the power punching Serrano.

The it may be full steam ahead with regard to Persoon and that fight could be made later in the year.