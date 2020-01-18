‘I won’t let Quigg beat me no matter what’ – self aware ‘King Kong’ beats his chest

Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] seems to have been studying himself rather than tapes of Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2] in recent weeks.

‘King Kong’ was handed extra time to prepare for the former world champion when Quigg pulled out of a bout originally scheduled for December and the undercard of Ruiz v Joshua II with a shoulder injury.

All parties involved seemed aware the fight would be rescheduled – which it has been for Manchester and March 7 – meaning the recent world title challenger could have done more homework on the former Carl Frampton nemesis.

However, the Spain based Dub elected to spend time self reflecting and after some soul searching has come to the realization he wants it that much Quigg can’t beat him.

The southpaw claims his hunger can’t be matched by the Freddie Roach trained fighter and believes he has the talent to make sure he can’t be done on game plan or skill either.

“I haven’t necessarily learned anything extra about Scott Quigg since we were first due to fight, but I have learned more about myself – how much I want this life and what I’m willing to give up in order to accomplish my dreams and goals,” said Carroll.

“Now it’s time for the next step. I know my worth as a person and as a boxer. I won’t let Quigg beat me no matter what type of fight it has to be. I’m good at adapting so I will see what he’s good at and then take that away from him.”

Carroll revealed not only was he training over the Christmas period, but he is now over sparring former foe Tevin Farmer, ahead of the world champions January 30 bout with Jo Jo Diaz.

“I understand I need to be ready all the time and so does my partner, so I was training the day before Christmas and then I jumped on a plane out to America to help Tevin Farmer prepare for his fight the day after Christmas.

“I love Christmas and I just bought my first house in Spain, so it was quite special to wake up in my own home on Christmas morning and appreciate what’s around me.”