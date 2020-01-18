Logo



Liam Gaynor sets his sights on Eric Donovan’s Irish title

Liam Gaynor [5-0] continues his English adventure as he returns to action in Bolton in March, but the Dubliner warns he is keeping tabs on featherweight proceedings back home.

After suffering a frustrating period out of the ring, the 21-year-old put three wins together in three months last year, benefiting from his relocation to Alex Matvienko’s Elite Boxing Gym and teaming up with Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions.

The Tallaght fighter has secured a fourth fight under Steve Wood, returns to the ring on a Kieran Farrell show at Bolton University Stadium on March 14 and is happy to bring late 2019’s momentum into 2020.

However, the Kilnamanagh native wants to be more than just busy this year.

Gaynor would love to fight for the Irish title before the year is out and has his sights set on the featherweight Irish title fight currently held by Eric Donovan [11(6)-0]

“The plan is to get two six rounders in and maybe an eight rounder then a title fight,” Gaynor said before looking back at the domestic scene.

“There is talent in Ireland, but I belong there, I belong in Ireland, Irish champion sounds nice. It has a ring to it Liam Gaynor Irish champion.

“I would of liked to stay there, but obviously the pro career wasn’t there for me.”

Although he is abroad Gaynor does keep one eye on things happening in Ireland. He is open to fighting names in and around featherweight and doesn’t shy away from suggestions he could fight the reigning champion.

“I am always keeping an eye on things there there are a few fighters I’d like to fight. I think Eric Donovan has the title at the moment. He is a southpaw but I am getting used to southpaws.”

Having beaten Stephen McAfee to claim the title in March of last year Donovan is now keen to make his mark on the Continent. The Athy fighter wants the EBU title meaning a clash with Gaynor may be unlikely, although there is plenty of others at the weight that would be keen.

