MEDAL ALERT- Jim Donovan wins World Youth Championship Bronze at least
Jim Donovan is a World Youth Championship medal winner.
The Irish co-captain became the first Irish fighter to medal at the latest installment of the prestigious underage tournament.
Donovan, who was extremely disappointed not to medal at the European Youth Championships, was too good for Iraq’s Naeem Hussein Hussein Yousif and strode confidently onto the podium in La Nucia, Spain today.
The OLOL fighter sprinkled class on top of a calmly confident approach, winning every round to secure World Youth Championship bronze at the very least this afternoon.
The win sees the Limerick teen put his name on a list that includes the likes of Joe Ward, Andy Lee, Tommy McCarthy, Ryan Burnett, Ray Moylette, Eamon Loughran, and Michaela Walsh as World Youth medal winners.
It also sees the teen continue Donovan’s impressive underage amateur showing, the co-captain is a cousin to former underage standouts Paddy and Edward Donovan.
The young prospect will now look to upgrade from bronze to silver later in the week.
#TeamIreland Co-Captain, and at least a World Youth Championships 🥉medallist, welterweight Jim Donovan, and bantamweight Gavin Ryan, with Team Ireland coaches Mike Mongan, Lynne McEnery and Liam Cunningham🥊🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/YDuLvLlhlI— IABA (@IABABOXING) November 21, 2022
Gavin Ryan didn’t enjoy the same success as he lost his quarter-final 4-1 to Uzbekistan.
Nathan Ojo is next up as he contests against Egypt’s Ibra Naeim Mohamed Hamza Tamin.
In the evening session, Team Co-Captain, light heavy Dearbhla Tinnelly makes her tournament debut against Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru in bout 5. Middleweight TJ King takes on Belgium’s Hadit Noa in Bout 10.
Light middle Laura Moran meets home boxer, Daniela Irina Llorente Golai, in
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham