MEDAL ALERT- Jim Donovan wins World Youth Championship Bronze at least

Jim Donovan is a World Youth Championship medal winner.

The Irish co-captain became the first Irish fighter to medal at the latest installment of the prestigious underage tournament.

Donovan, who was extremely disappointed not to medal at the European Youth Championships, was too good for Iraq’s Naeem Hussein Hussein Yousif and strode confidently onto the podium in La Nucia, Spain today.

The OLOL fighter sprinkled class on top of a calmly confident approach, winning every round to secure World Youth Championship bronze at the very least this afternoon.

The win sees the Limerick teen put his name on a list that includes the likes of Joe Ward, Andy Lee, Tommy McCarthy, Ryan Burnett, Ray Moylette, Eamon Loughran, and Michaela Walsh as World Youth medal winners.

It also sees the teen continue Donovan’s impressive underage amateur showing, the co-captain is a cousin to former underage standouts Paddy and Edward Donovan.

The young prospect will now look to upgrade from bronze to silver later in the week.

#TeamIreland Co-Captain, and at least a World Youth Championships 🥉medallist, welterweight Jim Donovan, and bantamweight Gavin Ryan, with Team Ireland coaches Mike Mongan, Lynne McEnery and Liam Cunningham🥊🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/YDuLvLlhlI — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 21, 2022

Gavin Ryan didn’t enjoy the same success as he lost his quarter-final 4-1 to Uzbekistan.

Nathan Ojo is next up as he contests against Egypt’s Ibra Naeim Mohamed Hamza Tamin.

In the evening session, Team Co-Captain, light heavy Dearbhla Tinnelly makes her tournament debut against Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru in bout 5. Middleweight TJ King takes on Belgium’s Hadit Noa in Bout 10.

Light middle Laura Moran meets home boxer, Daniela Irina Llorente Golai, in

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham