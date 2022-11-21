Super Six – Six Irish fighters compete for World Youth medals today
Six of the NINE Irish World Youth quarter-finalists will fight for medals in Spain today.
Vying for a place on the podium in their respective weight classes on the first of two quarterfinal days are Gavin Ryan, Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo Dearbhla Tinnely, TJ KIng and Laura Moran.
Bantamweight Ryan opens proceedings, taking on Uzbekistan in bout 10 of Ring B’s afternoon session. That will be followed by the bout 11 meeting of Team Co-Captain Jim Donovan and Iraq’s Naeem Hussein Hussein Yousif.
In bout 12, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contests against Egypt’s Ibra Naeim Mohamed Hamza Tamin.
Quarter Finals begin at the World Youth Championships today and 6 #TeamIreland boxers are between the ropes
Watch session 19A and 20Ahttps://t.co/JwtPtQJ4V0
Watch 19B and 20Bhttps://t.co/djITypyQUN
Morehttps://t.co/292WdXtekc pic.twitter.com/3DhBeHF0DK
In the evening session, Team Co-Captain, light heavy Dearbhla Tinnelly makes her tournament debut against Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru in bout 5. Middleweight TJ King takes on Belgium’s Hadit Noa in Bout 10.
Light middle Laura Moran meets home boxer, Daniela Irina Llorente Golai, in bout 3 in ring B.
Lee McEvoy, Rebecca Kavanagh and Cliona Darcy all compete for medals on Tuesday.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham