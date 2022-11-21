Super Six – Six Irish fighters compete for World Youth medals today

Six of the NINE Irish World Youth quarter-finalists will fight for medals in Spain today.

Vying for a place on the podium in their respective weight classes on the first of two quarterfinal days are Gavin Ryan, Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo Dearbhla Tinnely, TJ KIng and Laura Moran.

Bantamweight Ryan opens proceedings, taking on Uzbekistan in bout 10 of Ring B’s afternoon session. That will be followed by the bout 11 meeting of Team Co-Captain Jim Donovan and Iraq’s Naeem Hussein Hussein Yousif.

In bout 12, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contests against Egypt’s Ibra Naeim Mohamed Hamza Tamin.

Quarter Finals begin at the World Youth Championships today and 6 #TeamIreland boxers are between the ropes



Watch session 19A and 20Ahttps://t.co/JwtPtQJ4V0



Watch 19B and 20Bhttps://t.co/djITypyQUN

Morehttps://t.co/292WdXtekc pic.twitter.com/3DhBeHF0DK — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 21, 2022

In the evening session, Team Co-Captain, light heavy Dearbhla Tinnelly makes her tournament debut against Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru in bout 5. Middleweight TJ King takes on Belgium’s Hadit Noa in Bout 10.

Light middle Laura Moran meets home boxer, Daniela Irina Llorente Golai, in bout 3 in ring B.

Lee McEvoy, Rebecca Kavanagh and Cliona Darcy all compete for medals on Tuesday.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham