Anthony Cacace enjoying promotional safety net – Injury hasn’t changed British champs plans







There is a different feel surrounding the most recent Anthony Cacace’s set back.

The British super featherweight champion’s reputation as a unfortunate talent was enhanced when his first defence, a bill topping televised clash with Leon Woodstock set for July, was canceled earlier this month.

At first glance it seemed in keeping with the narrative of the Belfast operators stop start career.

Just when it looked as if he had the platform from which to show is unique talent and create the kind of clamour and momentum that would help push him into big fights, injury forced him out of the fight.

However, Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] himself is relaxed about the entire situation and assures the fight is just delayed not postponed.

‘The Apache’ also suggests that the delay only puts a new time frame on his world title quest rather returns him to boxing purgatory.

With a five fight Frank Warren deal in his pocket, the former Irish and BUI Celtic champ can focus on recovery and relax in the knowledge big fights await.

“The fights just been delayed. Leon Woodstock will definitely be my next opponent all being well,” Cacace told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s great to have this platform to show what I can do. I’ve never been fortunate enough to be in this position. It feels good and I’m looking forward to getting in under them lights again with the backing off TV and a big promoter. I hope to be back late September early October all being well.”

Discussing the injury itself the Pat Magee managed fighter explained: “I had abscess on both sides of my mouth. I had to get back teeth out on both sides that led to a gum infection that is still not cleared. It’s an absolute nightmare to be honest. I can’t take anymore antibiotics and I am still suffering.”

The injury inspired more than just physical pain and Cacace admits he was upset he had to postpone.

“I was very disappointed with it, but at the same time there is no way I could box with my mouth in this condition. It’s been hard even to get to the gym.”

It’s believed if Cacace overcomes Woodstock in a rescheduled bout and Archie Sharp wins on an August 15 card that Archie Sharp fights on, the English and Irish super featherweights could meet in some form of world title eliminator.

That is a fight Cacace would welcome and believes he would win, but come August 15 he is more interested in watching close friend Carl Frampton than his rival.

“Sharp is a good fighter and has got the ranking I would like. He’s been very fortunate in getting where he is but take nothing away from him he’s a good fighter.

“I will more than likely watch him [on August 15], but I’m more interested in watching Carl Frampton do the business.”