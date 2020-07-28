‘I learned that I could be at the top’ – Agyarko gains confidence from sparring Billy Joe Saunders







A spar with two weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders has reaffirmed Caoimhin Agyarko ‘reach the very top’ belief.

One of two Irish fighters in action this weekend, ‘Black Thunder’ has always expressed confidence and predicted world title success.

Speaking to Seconds Out this week he revealed that self belief was only added to after he shared five sparring rounds with Andy Lee defeater Billy Joe Saunders.

The London based Belfast middleweight admitted he didn’t get the better of the spar, but as a pro novice versus a world champion took enough from how it went to predict he has the ability to reach the top.

“It was unbelievable. It was only one spar there was meant to be a lot more coming off it but obviously with the cornavirus happening that stalled that. It was a great spar we did five rounds and I learned a lot from it,” Agyarko told Seconds Out.

“From that spar alone I learned that I could be at the top. Not that I got the better for Billy Joe… just experience wise I showed I am capable of being in with those guys. It was an unreal spar for me and I hope to get more sparring with him because I learned a lot from it and it definitely brought me on.

“I learnt that I am capable of being at that level and there were a couple of tricks that Billy Joe was doing in there and I was like ‘that is what you need to do to be at that level’. I took those tricks and added them to my game.”

The Queensbury fighter fights for the seventh time as a pro this weekend against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

The Holy Trinity graduate told Irish-boxing.com he has struggled to secure an opponent, but is confident a progressive fight awaits live on BT Sports this Friday.