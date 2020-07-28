Tested Tennyson enters unique Fight Camp







James Tennyson arrived at Fight Camp today and underwent COVID 19 testing ahead of his eagerly anticipated lightweight British title fight this weekend.

‘The Assassin’ along with his team and the other fighters on the 10 bout bill underwent testing ahead of a busy week.

If as expected the 26-year-old’s results read negative he will fulfill a host of media duties before fighting Gavin Gwyne for the vacant Lonsdale belt on Saturday, August 1.

‘Tenny’ will partake in a media day tomorrow, press conference on Thursday before weighing in on Friday.

James Tennyson arrives for Fight Camp

Saturday night the former two time Irish, European and Commonwealth champion will then attempt to add the British title to his collection.

Also appearing alongside the KO specialist on Saturday night will be an similarly mouthwatering clash between Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman, Jordan Gill versus Reece Bellotti in another trade clash, Fabio Wardley versus Simon Vallilly and Dalton Smith versus Nathan Bennett.

Eric Donovan and Katie Taylor are the other Irish fighters set to go through the process.

Irish champ, Donovan takes on Zelfa Barrett on August 14 while undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor puts her four belts on the line in a rematch with Delfine Persoon come August 22.

Photo Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing