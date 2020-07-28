Southern Area title challenge confirmed as Agyarko’s Friday foe







An opponent has finally confirmed for Caoimhin Agyarko‘s BT Sport’s broadcast fight this Friday.

The Belfast middleweight will take on Jez Smith [11(5)-1(1)-1] in his seventh fight on the Queensbury Promotions card.

‘Black Thunder’ told Irish-boxing.com late last week that he was struggling to find an opponent, revealing some known names had rebuffed fight offers.

Londoner Smith has said yes and will man the opposite corner this weekend.

It is, as promised, a step away from journey man opposition for the ambitious London trained fighter.

Smith has more wins than Frank Warren promoted Holy Trinity graduate, the 26-year-old’s only defeat coming in Southern Area title action against Samuel Antwi, who has since defeated Sean McComb’s next foe Siar Ozgul.

However, it has to be noted that the English fighter has campaigned at welterweight for the majority of his pro career and hasn’t fought since February of last year.

Agyarko [6(3)-0] should be the much bigger and more in tune come fight night.

On paper Smith is a step up and in that regard it’s good matchmaking, although some will point to the size and activity bias in terms of Agyarko and as a result he should be favourite.

Regardless, opponent criticism can’t be sent the way of the prospect. Not only has Agyarko requested tests his team have actively sought good fights and experienced names for this clash in particular.

The 23-year-old told Irish-boxing.com last week he tried to give himself the chance to secure a real scalp on BT Sports card.

“At one stage I didn’t think I was going to fight. I had two opponents pull out and 6 or 7 turn it down,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“One kid has a record of 15-0 and he turned it down, so did two big names. If either of those names had said yes people would have questioned wheter I should take the fight rather than them, but they didn’t want it.”

Agyarko wouldn’t be drawn on specifics with regard the fighters who rebuffed his advances, but did claim they were experienced operators with better CV’s than his.

“I’ll not name them as I don’t like to do stuff like that, but both were British champions and one fought a current world champion, not sure if it was for a world title though.”