Hearn believes Tennyson can KO Lomachenko, Lopez, Haney and co







Such is the power at James Tennyson‘s disposal he has the ability to defeat any of the big lightweight names claims Eddie Hearn.

The 135lbs division is populated by big names and big talents.

Pound for Pound star Vasiliy Lomachenko holds the WBA and WBO titles, the IBF strap currently belongs to Teofirmo Lopez and Matchrooms Devin Haney the WBC kingpin.

Ryan Garcia, Olympic gold medal winner Luke Campbell and Gervonta Davis are others floating around the division – and all – potentially Lomachenko aside as he is expected to move back down the scales – are not just possible ‘Tenny’ foes but could be ‘Assassin’ victims, according to Hearn.

“When you have power like James Tennyson, you can beat all those people,” Hearn said of the fighter who has stopped all of his four lightweight opponents.

Hearn showed faith in the 26-year-old Belfast fighter, signing him up to a long term contract and does see world titles in the Belfast Kronk fighter’s future.

However, he is happy for the former world title challenger at super featherweight to remain at domestic level for now.

The Matchroom boss seems to favour a traditional British, European then world pathway for the Mark Dunlop trained fighter.

Hearn wants the former Irish, European and Commonwealth champ can pick up the only title outside world level that has eluded him on Fight Camp this weekend.

‘Tenny’ takes on Gavin Gwynne in what promises to be an exciting clash live on Sky Sports and DAZN. Defeat the Welsh fighter and he could be just 12 months away from a second world title tilt, suggests his promoter.

Read and raring to go for Saturday night!!💥👊🏼 https://t.co/pJmsNWBxCV — James Tennyson (@JamesT931) July 27, 2020

“But I’m pleased to see James just take a step back in this division to British, Commonwealth and European level. After a couple of more fights, I really believe he is going to be a threat to those guys in the division.

“But first he’s got to beat Gavin Gwynne, who is in fantastic condition and really fancies this fight.

“I’d like to see James win the British title, defend that title later this year and then start looking at world championship fights for next summer.”