Former Irish pro set his sights on unique UFC and boxing world title double







Former Irish pro John Hutchinson has become a name in UFC after coaching Petr Yan to victory over none other than Jose Aldo and the bantamweight world title.

However, the nomadic former paid puncher is not content with reaching the top of the MMA pile.

The Phuket, Thailand based Donegal man still has a massive gra for the sweet science and is more than open to coaching boxers as well MMA names.

Indeed, he has dreams of becoming one of the first if the not the first coach to corner world title wins in both codes.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Hutchinson, who progressed from Russian Yan’s strike coach to main coach out in Tiger Muaythai said: “I’ve always pictured working with the highest level of fighters in big fights. I thought it would be more towards boxing fights at start of coaching, so maybe that’s next to come big boxing nights.

“At moment it seems to be UFC route I’m working towards , but in the future who knows. I would love to be involved boxing world title fight , it’s something that not many coaches have done. I don’t know if it’s done before? I don’t know if anyone has won a world title in UFC and boxing as a coach.”

Another unbelievable UFC accomplishment for Ireland as Buncrana's John Hutchinson corners Petr Yan on his way to the Bantamweight World Championship! #UFC251 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/42dWBC3zlB — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) July 12, 2020

Reflecting on Yan’s world title win on UFC 251 ‘The Buncrana Banger’ revealed it was a objective completed, but like a hungry top end football striker he has his sights set on more goals.

“Its a coaching goal completed,” he add.

“In saying that I really believe it’s only the start. I am still young as a coach, I’m working every day with high level and up coming guys. I’ll be working everyday for many other big nights and belts.”