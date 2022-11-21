MEDAL ALERT – Nathan Ojo secures World Youth Championship bronze at least

Nathan Ojo kicked the air with delight as he secured a World Youth Championship medal in Spain today.

Less than 20 minutes after the headband-wearing Jim Donovan won 67kg bronze, the Lucan star was joining him on the podium and continued the Karate Kid theme with an eye-catching celebration.

‘Orange Juice’ showed great maturity to deal with losing the first round to eventually come from behind and secure victory.

The heavyweight was 4-1 down after the first three minutes but won the second across the board to set up a tense final session.

The Esker BC fighter then produced his best when it mattered most winning the final round across the board to progress to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

The win increases Ireland’s medal tally to two, after Donovan medalled earlier in the session, with three more fighters vying for a podium place later this evening.

In the evening session, Team Co-Captain, light heavy Dearbhla Tinnelly makes her tournament debut against Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru in bout 5. Middleweight TJ King takes on Belgium’s Hadit Noa in Bout 10.

Light middle Laura Moran meets home boxer, Daniela Irina Llorente Golai, in bout 3 in ring B.

The Esker big man was left with a mini mountain to climb when he lost a competitive first round 4-1

A relaxed, composed and even elusive showing in the fourth saw him win the second stanza across the board, as ‘Orange Juice’ put himself back into contention.

Momentum had clearly swung the Lucan teen’s way by the third and was full of confidence in the final three minutes. He showed great footwork, boxed behind a nice jab, and showed enough variation to win the round with relative ease.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham