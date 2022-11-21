Medal Alert – Laura Moran blasts her way into World Championship medals

Laura Moran blasted her way into the World Youth Championship medals in Spain this evening.

The St Annes fighter made sure the judges were not going to decide her faith when she took on home fighter Daniela Irina Llorente Golai ib La Nuci and came out firing to secure a first round stoppage win.

The Mayo teen handed her opponent two standing eights in quick succession at the tail end of the opening session, prompting the referee to call a halt to proceedings and present the Team Ireland light middle with victory before the first round had ended.

It means Moran has added at least World Youth Championships bronze to the European Youth Silver medal she collected earlier in the year.

Moran will fight for silver and a place in another major International final later this week.

There was mixed fortunes for Ireland in the afternoon session as Jim Donovan and Nathan Ojo both stepped onto the podium thanks to quarter-final wins over Iraq’s Naeem Hussein Hussein Yousif and Egypt’s Ibra Naeim Mohamed Hamza Tamin respectively, while Gavin Ryan couldn’t quite step onto the podium losing out to Uzbekistan.

Two more Irish fighters look to get in the medals this evening. Team Co-Captain, light heavy Dearbhla Tinnelly makes her tournament debut against Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru in bout 5. Middleweight TJ King takes on Belgium’s Hadit Noa in Bout 10.

🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉#TeamIreland Laura Moran, has guaranteed herself at least a 🥉following a round one RSC over 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/zPidjeu1aa — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 21, 2022

Light middle Laura Moran meets home boxer, Daniela Irina Llorente Golai, in bout 3 in ring B.

Moran came out aggressively and while her Spanish opponent looked to match her for work rate she wasn’t on par when it came to precision and power.

The Westerner began to land clean right hands on a regular basis and once she sensed her foe was hurt she went for the kill.

Moran pinned Golai to the ropes, let her hands go and two standing eights later was confirmed as a World Youth Championship medal winner.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham