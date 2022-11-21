MEDAL ALERT – Knockout star Dearbhla Tinnelly secures World Youth medal
Dearbhla Tinnelly took less than three minutes to win a World Youth Championship medal.
The Clann Naofa talent stepped through the ropes at the prestigious underage tournament for the first time this evening and stepped back out as a medal winner less than three minutes later.
The talented prospect was too accurate and strong for Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru and secured a bronze medal at least thanks to a first-round stoppage win.
The Irish co-captain used her height and reach advantage from the off and hammered home straight southpaw one-twos at will.
She took one big left hook early in the session but forced a standing eight when she whipped the Romanian’s head back with a perfectly timed straight left.
To her credit, Cimpoeru tried to respond but Tinnelly punished her aggressive approach with clean shots and eventually forced the referee to call a halt to proceedings.
The win sees Tinnelly become a European Youth and World Youth Championship medal winner, she now turns her attention to trying to upgrade from bronze to silver later in the week.
The victory was also Ireland’s fourth in the day. Laura Moran also stopped her quarter-final opponent in the fight previous, Jim Donovan and Nathan Ojo registered quarter final wins in the afternoon session, Gavin Ryan lost out in the final eight.
TJ King will look to make it five from six when he trades leather later this evening.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham