MEDAL ALERT – Knockout star Dearbhla Tinnelly secures World Youth medal

Dearbhla Tinnelly took less than three minutes to win a World Youth Championship medal.

The Clann Naofa talent stepped through the ropes at the prestigious underage tournament for the first time this evening and stepped back out as a medal winner less than three minutes later.

The talented prospect was too accurate and strong for Romania’s Maria Gheorghita Cimpoeru and secured a bronze medal at least thanks to a first-round stoppage win.

The Irish co-captain used her height and reach advantage from the off and hammered home straight southpaw one-twos at will.

She took one big left hook early in the session but forced a standing eight when she whipped the Romanian’s head back with a perfectly timed straight left.

To her credit, Cimpoeru tried to respond but Tinnelly punished her aggressive approach with clean shots and eventually forced the referee to call a halt to proceedings.

The win sees Tinnelly become a European Youth and World Youth Championship medal winner, she now turns her attention to trying to upgrade from bronze to silver later in the week.

The victory was also Ireland’s fourth in the day. Laura Moran also stopped her quarter-final opponent in the fight previous, Jim Donovan and Nathan Ojo registered quarter final wins in the afternoon session, Gavin Ryan lost out in the final eight.

TJ King will look to make it five from six when he trades leather later this evening.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham