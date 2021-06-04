Former British and Commonwealth champions turn down Caoimhin Agyarko fight

Caoimhin Agyarko [8(5)-0] is proving harder to match than a pair of socks in a hurricane.

The Queensbury middleweight intended on fighting for a WBC ranking title live on BT sports in Telford tomorrow night [Saturday June 5}.

However, in what is fast becoming a very frustrating trend ‘Black Thunder’ was black balled by his fellow 160lbers.

Queensbury Promotions and Frank Warren spent weeks offering fighters from across Britian and even further afield a purse to fight Agyarko on a TV show, only to be continually rebuffed.

The Holy Trinity graduate wasn’t keen to get into name dropping but did tell Irish-boxing.com, that not for the first time, some well-established and known fighters didn’t want to fight.

“I don’t like to name drop but they were unbeaten opponents former British and Commonwealth champs etc,” said Agyarko after been asked as to whom had said no.

From the outside looking in it’s a massive complimented to the prospect and although he admits it’s frustrating Agyarko seems to be taking it on the chin.

In fact he is quite understanding of those not stepping up to the plate – and hopeful it won’t continue to be the case moving forward.

“It’s very frustrating at times,” he continues. “But that’s boxing! I just got to get on with it and to be honest I am happy to still be fighting

“I understand I’m a risk for most people and I have had this problem from the start of my pro career, so you start to get used to it.

Belfast prospect Caoimhin Agyarko looks to cement his place as one of the most exciting talents in boxing.



He clocked in at 160lbs 8oz on the scales 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AslnHrzebY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 4, 2021

“There is nothing I can do but stay patient and make sure it’s the right opponent at the right time for me.”

The 24-year-old now fights Ernesto Olvera [11(3)-6(4)-1] over eight on the undercard of Daniel Dubios return. He is expecting somewhat of a test but is confident of victory.

In fact he suggests he won’t need any big name dance partner to help him steal the show.

“Title on the line or not the goal remains the same, explosive performance and move onto the next one. I predict another punch perfect performance, he’s decent with a winning record so it’ll be another test for me but I will win and impress.”