Eddie Eyes Windsor – Hearn Gives Donovan Crocker Appeal Update

Eddie Hearn would like to bring Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan outdoors.

The Matchroom promoter has been open in his opinion, that the controversy surrounding the pairs sensational March 1 Belfast battle, is the perfect rematch narrative.

The Essex fight maker thinks one of the greatest Irish rivalaries in recent times has out grown the SSE Arena and is now Stadium big.

Indeed, Hearn suggests he would like to put the pair on top of a Windsor Park bill this summer.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at the end of the fight

“Realistically, if there is a rematch, you’ll see it outdoors at the back end of the summer. And hopefully that will be at Windsor Park,” he told The Ring.

Whether an immediate rematch will take place or not seems to down to the IBF. The Belfast and Limerick boxer’s first encounter was an eliminator for the IBF welterweight world title and as the victor ‘The Croc’ is next in line for the strap.

The Billy Nelson-trained talent will look to pursue his mandatory status before contemplating a rematch. However an appeal has been lodged and a rematch may be called.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan dejected after being disqualified for a late punch.

There is remains a scenario where any rematch may a world title fight in itself. Either way a decision is imminent and whether or not Windsor this summer remains on the agenda will be known.

“Team Donovan lodged an appeal with the IBF regarding the decision and I believe the result of that is imminent so we will find out very soon.

“Honestly I think it’s 50:50 on what way they will go so we will see. It’s an independent panel with the IBF, of real boxing people, and they will have to make a decision. Both teams have submitted their case and the result is imminent.”