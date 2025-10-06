‘No One Can Call Them’ – Byrne Says Card is Stacked With ‘Proper 50/50’s’

Jay Byrne says the strength of his New Dawn card lies in its unpredictability, insisting nobody in Irish boxing can correctly call the winners of the domestic bouts on the card.

There is a real element of domestic delight as the stacked National Stadium hosted fight night plays host to plenty of all-Irish action.

Although more than just boast a high volume of all Irish clashes, the JB Promotions man says the bill is full of high-quality affairs.

The fighter turned fight maker says the Irish light heavyweight title fight between Kevin Cronin and Cathal Crowley, the light middleweight green strap clash between Daniel O’Sullivan and Dean Walsh, as well as the battle of friends between Paul Ryan and Edward Donovan, and the guaranteed war between Peter Carr and Seanie Murray, are the epitome of 50-50 affairs.

Indeed, Byrne says they are fights no one can call with any great degree of confidence.

“There isn’t a single person in the country that can pick all four winners of these Irish fights,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com. “They’re that close. These are proper 50/50s, and that’s what Irish boxing needs.”

The promoter contrasted his approach with easier matchmaking adding: “Too often we see shows where you can tell the outcome before the lads even get in the ring. That’s not what we’re about. We want fights where both lads are taking risks, where fans don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Byrne believes this kind of sense of jeopardy is what excites fans and grows the sport.

“When people buy a ticket for October 10, they’re buying into drama, into rivalry, and into real competition. That’s why this show is so important — it proves Irish titles still mean something.”

The card seems to be in keeping with JB Promotions ‘improve on each show’ mantra, although the former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion suggests it’s a bit bigger than that this time.

He argues it’s ‘A New Dawn’.

“This is definitely the reason why the card is called A New Dawn. In my opinion, this is a new dawn,” Byrne added.

“It’s our first live event on Triller, going across the world. They’re sharing everything we’re putting up, they’re interested, they’re backing what we’re doing. That’s huge for us and huge for Irish boxing.”