Sean McCusker Shoots for European Silver

Sean McKusker will look to trade in bronze for silver at least in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The Dealgan BC boxer bagged European U19 bronze after a victory over Finland’s Aapo Rovanper over the weekend.

The Louth teen fights for a place in the continental decider after rest day on Monday. McKusker trades leather with Greece’s Petros Nearchos Konstantinoudis in the semi-final.

Wednesday is a much busier day with four boxers in final four action. Kayleigh Byrne, Grace Conway, Nessa Tabachuk and John Donaghue will all look to improve their colour of their medals..

All finals will be boxed on Thursday, October 9th.

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny