Sean McCusker Shoots for European Silver
Sean McKusker will look to trade in bronze for silver at least in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
The Dealgan BC boxer bagged European U19 bronze after a victory over Finland’s Aapo Rovanper over the weekend.
The Louth teen fights for a place in the continental decider after rest day on Monday. McKusker trades leather with Greece’s Petros Nearchos Konstantinoudis in the semi-final.
Wednesday is a much busier day with four boxers in final four action. Kayleigh Byrne, Grace Conway, Nessa Tabachuk and John Donaghue will all look to improve their colour of their medals..
All finals will be boxed on Thursday, October 9th.
Watch
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny