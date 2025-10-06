Crowley Predicts Cronin Will Unfollow His Stories Again After Irish Title Fight

Cathal Crowley says Kevin Cronin won’t want to ‘stalk’ his stories in the days after their Irish title fight.

Crowley and Cronin meet in an eagerly anticipated Cork versus Kerry Irish title fight on JB Promotion’s New Dawn Card at the National Stadium this coming Friday.

The fight comes a year and a half after the Rebel County man had declared it was next for both, only for ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ to react with bewilderment and shock.

Celtic Warrior Gym trained, Crowley says the mix-up did generate any blood from his end, but he wonders if the same can be said of his battle-hardened foe.

“There was no fallout on my end anyway,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I was just saying what was being talked about in the background. He must not have taken it too well since he unfollowed me shortly after,” he adds before suggesting his Munster rival still takes an interest in him.

“But he still stalks every story I put up, each to their own.”

Veteran of four all-Irish classics, Cronin won’t want to see any of Crowley’s stories post Friday night, according to the 24-year-old Paschal Collins, trained domestic debutant.

The Spike O’Sullivan mentored Cork native suggests they will be packed with pics of Crowley celebrating light heavyweight Irish title success.

“My hand will be raised. I’ll have the belt around my waist and a Biscoff milkshake to celebrate,” he adds.

Crowley is confident of victory but admits he doesn’t think it will come easy.

“Kevin is a good fighter who comes to win every time he climbs through the ropes. He doesn’t have any quit in him. I’m expecting the best version of him will bring the best out of me,” he adds before revealing what an Irish title win would mean both personally and career-wise.

“It means everything to me at this stage of my career. Winning the Irish title catapults me to the top of Ireland and also gets me highly rated in the EBU.”

The Cork – Kerry sporting rivalry is a famous one, and although more obvious in the world of GAA, Crowley believes it will cross over to boxing this weekend

“There has definitely been a big rivalry between Cork and Kerry over the years in the GAA and I expect it to be fairly similar for the atmosphere on Friday night.”