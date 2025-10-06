Murray v Carr: Bad Blood Boils Ahead of National Stadium Showdown

Sean Murray and Peter Carr will finally settle their feud in a six-round middleweight grudge match on October 10 at Dublin’s National Stadium, with JB Promotions putting the rivalry high on the ‘A New Dawn’ bill.

Speaking on JB Promotions ‘Fight Talk’ series, promoter Jay Byrne said the animosity between the two has propelled the bout above other contests on the bill “The talk is about this fight, that’s the reason it’s a TV fight, it’s high up the card ” said Byrne, with Murray responding “from the first bell it’s going to be a war.”

Both fighters enter the bout with pressure on their shoulders, Murray on a two-fight skid following defeats to Richie O’Leary and Daniel O’Sullivan, while Carr was stopped by O’Sullivan in April, with Byrne noting that “At this stage of your careers both of you need a win.”

For Murray, that urgency is clear, with the Navan native stating, “I need a big win here. A lot of people would’ve taken a journeyman after losing the first fight… there’s no point in taking a journeyman, I’m only gonna get better if I fight in another domestic.”

Carr, however, dismissed Murray’s credentials, stating, “you’re just nowhere near me… you’ve never ever fought or sparred anyone like me. I’m not Daniel or anyone else you’ve fought.”

The exchanges between the pair have only added fuel to an already blazing fire, with Murray laughing off the “The Devil’s” punching power, expressing that he has “been hit harder by bigger lads, I don’t think he hits hard at all” with Carr retorting “Where’s your technique man? You swing from O’Connell Street.”

Both combatants confidently predict a knockout finish, Murray indicated he had called for an eight-rounder, only for Carr to bite back “Why would you want 8 rounds when you’re not even gonna last?”

Carr later vowed to “make Sean Murray swallow his words,” with his adversary promising to “spark Peter Carr out, then I’m going for a Celtic title against Richie O’Leary.”

The fighters share a common loss on their records, which came at the hands of Daniel O’Sullivan, with Murray’s loss clouded by controversy after his mouthguard repeatedly fell out, resulting in point deductions.

Still, Byrne believes both men deserve credit, stating “You’ve took chances, both have fell short, but in boxing that doesn’t end your career. Both are willing to fight anyone”

With bad blood, unfinished business, and the need for redemption on the line on October 10th, everything is certainly in it’s right place for the pair to craft a tumultuous affair.