John Joe Nevin outlines world title plans after ring return

John Joe Nevin is back boxing and back dreaming big.



One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateur fighters has world title plans and believes he could secure a coveted tilt within three or four fights.

Nevin ended a five-year hiatus from the ring on an American Boxing Promotions Boxeo card in Salon Rosas, Jiutepec, Mexico over the weekend.

The Olympic silver medal winner had little issue in cleaning off the rust as he outpointed Jose Hernandez Flores to win a first fight since November 2019.



Speaking online after the win, he said he was happy to get six solid rounds in and predicted a world title fight is in his not-too-distant future.



“Right, that’s the comeback completed,” he said.

“It wasn’t my best performance but wasn’t expecting to be world title material after 4.5 years absent from the ring.

“A tough six rounds off a tough, hard, baldy Mexican!

“Delighted with the win and delighted I didn’t get things easy as what I wanted. I hurt my wrist in first round off his head, then hurt the shoulder next round.“Things wasn’t going my way but you struggle through it to get the win.

“Thanks be to God me and my opponent walked away healthy from the right.“I’m delighted to be back and will have news on my next fight in the next couple of weeks, will go back and get this shoulder seen to and we go again,” he continued before discussing possible world title action when addressing his fans.

“Hopefully ye follow me on my journey in search of that world title I deserve, now 15-0 can’t be far off now, three or four more please God.”