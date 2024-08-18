Back Shuffling – John Joe Nevin wins in Mexico

John Joe Nevin Mullingar shuffled his way back into the winner’s circle in Mexico in the early hours of this morning [Irish time].

The decorated former amateur great fought for the first time in almost five years on an American Boxing Promotions Boxeo card in Salon Rosas, Jiutepec.

The Olympic silver medal winner had little issue in cleaning off the rust as he outpointed Jose Hernandez Flores to win a first fight since November 2019.

Before last night his last win was a Channel 5 broadcast WBA International super featherweight title victory over Freddy Fonseca that looked set to be a springboard toward the natural talent fulfilling his potential.

However, it proved another false dawn as ‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ didn’t fight until last night.

The Olympic silver medal winner was due to fight in April f 2021, only for one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs’ fight with former WBO Youth Champion Shaun Cooper was canceled due to Covid.

That fight was to be his first under the management of Billy Joe Saunders and the cancelation proved a massive disappointment for the southpaw who has struggled to get any rhythm to his pro career.

There was due to be a return in March last year but again that fell through, but now he is back and has an August 17 date.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his son Martin was crowned Boy 3 Irish champion at 40kgs, Nevin suggested he’d be back this year, would work with Pete Taylor and had signed a long-term managerial agreement with an American team.