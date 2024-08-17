Return of the Mac! Padraig McCrory set for ring return

It will be a case of Return of the Mac on November 15.

Padraig McCrory will fight for the first time since he suffered a career defeat to Edgar Berlanga on top of a Matchroom bill in Orlando in Belfast come the winter.

Boxing Tickets NI reports ‘The Hammer’ will top a Conlan Boxing bill at the SSE Arena in November.

An opponent has yet to be mentioned but with Eddie Hearn hinting some Irish fight news is in the works rumour suggests the 36-year-old may share the ring with a Matchroom super middleweight.

February 24, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Padraig McCrory enters the ring before his fight against Edgar Berlanga at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

It’s always been reported Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr will rematch their Fight of the Year contender on the bill.

The Belfast duo fought for the BUI Celtic title last time out but should trade leather for the green strap this time around.

The McCrory-managed Teo Allen may also fight on the proposed bill.

The Belfast favourite admitted he was considering retirement post that February defeat but was heavily linked to a Luke Keeler fight over the summer and confirmed he was going to fight on.

“We are still here. I haven’t gone away. I’ve had a few deep conversations with myself but I feel like I still have more to give. I’ve been a pro seven years, 19 fights, only two or three of them have been hard fights, I’ve low mileage and I’ve more to give.

“I weighed up the pros and cons of boxing, what I can gain from it, and what I can give to it. I never really thought I was going to retire but it was a question I needed to ask myself. I joked with a few outlets to spread rumour but I don’t think I was ever really close to it.”