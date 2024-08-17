No way to BUI Celtic title but through Tommy Hyde declare NoWhere2Hyde

There is no way to the BUI Celtic super middleweight title but through Tommy Hyde according to the Cork man’s team.

Hyde claimed the super middleweight version of the strap with a very impressive win over Craig McCarthy in San Francisco in March.

The 25-year-old, who was declared next in line for the Irish title at 168lbs courtesy of that win, has yet to defend strap, so when a 3Arena Celtic title between Kevin Cronin and Emmet Brennan was confirmed for September 20 on Friday, it was assumed the popular Rebel County man had vacated.

However, speaking online on Saturday Gary Hyde confirmed that wasn’t the case.

The experienced NoWhere2Hyde promoter and manager revealed his son hadn’t given up the belt and had no intention of doing so.

“Tommy Hyde won the BUI super middleweight Celtic Title on March 16th 2024 by beating Craig McCarthy in San Francisco. Tommy has not and will not be relinquishing the BUI super middleweight Celtic Title,” Hyde said online.

Ultimately the decision lies with the Boxing Union of Ireland and it remains to be clarified if Brennan-Cronin has been officially sanctioned for the belt.

It has been suggested that Hyde contested his most recent fight in America, a win over Noah Kidd, without a BUI Licence and thus has been stripped.

Title or no title Cronin versus Brennan remains a great fight and Hyde versus the winner is now a little bit tastier.