The price of entertainment – Jamie Conlan accepts heartbreaking defeats

To guarantee thrills you have to accept the spills, surmises Jamie Conlan.

The Conlan Boxing promoter and Belfast boxing endured a bit of a ‘tough night’ earlier this month.

Tyrone McKenna, Feargal MCrory and Owen O’Neill all suffered defeats on the DAZN broadcast Repeat or Revenge card on August 3.

It was far from ideal for the promotional outfit or the fighters but they are the kind of results Conkan Boxing have to take on the chin if they want to promote fan-friendly shows.

The former wold title challenger tried to put himself in the numeral shoes to soften the personal pain of the defeats.

He told Conlan Boxing’s social channels: “A tough night, but that’s boxing. And this is what a Conlan Boxing night provides.. It provides drama, entertainment, heartbreak, joy.

“I am devastated for Tyrone McKenna. I am devastated for Fearghus Quinn, both boys will be back. Hurt about Owen O’Neill.

“We had a bit of everything. We had shocks, we had quick knockouts, we had fantastic all-action fights like Fearghus Quinn vs Aston Brown.”

Further consolation for the former Commonwealth title holder was the introduction of new faces to the scene.

“And then we saw some real stars coming through. Teo Allen, Jack O’Neill, Cathal McLaughlin, really impressive on their debuts and I really look forward to them progressing their careers,” he adds before again pointing out it may not have been a great night for those with vested interest in certain fighters but it was a goid night for neutral fans.

“We had a little bit of everything, and this is boxing. And this is why we put on the fights because this is what people pay their money for.”