Katie Taylor’s Croke Park farewell to be broadcast FREE-TO-AIR on RTÉ

Katie Taylor’s historic Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship showdown with Flora Pili will be broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ.

The National broadcaster has decided to get behind the National hero and broadcast her farewell.

Tickets were snapped up immediately by fight fans with 80,000 set to be in attendance when Dublin’s iconic Croke Park plays host to Taylor’s momentous farewell on Saturday, September 5.

The trailblazing London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist and legendary, multi-weight World Champion Taylor will bid to sign off her remarkable career in style when she faces undefeated French rival, Pili, for all the major titles in the 140lbs division.



And millions of homes throughout Ireland will be able to watch legendary Taylor’s last-ever fight free-to-air on RTÉ, Ireland’s leading public service broadcaster, as she makes a bid to become a three-time Undisputed champion of the world.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said:“Saturday, September 5 is the night when Katie Taylor will bring Ireland to a standstill. A night that will be immortalised forever.



“I cannot think of a more fitting way to honour Katie’s remarkable career by sharing this special night with millions of her loyal Irish fans, live on RTÉ – and it is all thanks to our partners at the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN for allowing this event to be broadcast via FTA in Ireland.



“This will be an unforgettable evening with 80,000 in attendance at Croke Park. Katie is without question the greatest of all time.



“She will be determined to sign-off in style and capture the Undisputed crown. And for that, she absolutely deserves all the support she can get as reward for such a magnificent career.”



RTÉ is proud to announce that RTÉ Sport have secured the rights to air the fight, free to air, for Irish audiences on RTÉ 2, RTÉ Player and 2FM. Topping off a sizzling summer of sport which featured extensive World Cup, GAA and European Athletics and Swimming coverage RTÉ will be there to capture all the action in the ring – every hook, every jab, every step of the way.



RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett said:“RTÉ was there at the start of Katie’s journey as an amateur and we are delighted to be there for the final chapter. Katie is, and always will be, one of Ireland’s greatest ever sporting icons and it is fitting that she ends her illustrious career in Croke Park in front of a full stadium and a national audience.”



The last time a professional boxing event was staged in Croke Park was July 1972 when Muhammed Ali famously took on Detroit heavyweight Al “Blue” Lewis.



And, 54 years on, a blockbuster undercard awaits on Saturday, September 5 with a host of huge Irish names in action. Heavyweight Thomas Carty is chief support for the evening as he collides with Doncaster’s Dave Allen.



Limerick’s World Title hopeful Paddy Donovan, ranked No.1 by the IBF in the Welterweight rankings, faces a tough test in the form of Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna.



Dublin’s Emmet Brennan takes on Britain’s Taylor Bevan in an eagerly anticipated contest between two highly rated Super Middleweight prospects.

And Molly McCann, the former MMA superstar turned professional boxer and relative of Katie Taylor, also lights up what promises to be a night that will live long in the memory.



Taylor vs Pili is delivered by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in association with Aiken Promotions and Brian Peters, with Title Event Partner Lidl Ireland alongside event sponsors Domino’s Ireland, That Prize Guy, Ten Percent Club and Drip.