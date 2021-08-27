Carl Frampton believes Anto Cacace could avenge his Jamel Herring defeat

Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] has the power and size to give WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring a fight argues Carl Frampton.

‘The Jackal’ knows both fighters well, having sparred Cacace regularly over the years and after sharing a competitive ring with the American. Armed with knowledge of how both work, the Irish fight legend believes ‘Semper Fi’ is a titleholder his fellow Belfast native should chase down.

Frampton did stress his former Cyclone Promotions stablemate – and a fighter he often praises – does have to earn his shot at a world crown.

However, he seems confident the Pat Magee managed Frank Warren promoted fighter has the ability to reach world level and be competitive when he gets there.

The former two-weight world champion says his former sparring partner could get one over on reigning world champ and the man who defeated him in his last ever fight, Jamel Herring.

Frampton believes the British champion would go into a fight with the former Marine fresher than he did and would have the presence and power needed to make an impact.

Speaking in his popular weekly Sunday Life column he said: “If he was to get the chance to face Herring it would be a really good fight. Anto would be by far the superior puncher and he would also bring to the fight the size to match Herring, who is a very big super-featherweight.”

Before even considering a world title shot ‘The Apache’ has to first successfully defend his British title against Lyon Woodstock live on BT Sports tomorrow night.

The 32-year-old and the British fighter trade leather after four cancelations and Cacace has been vocal about wanting to get the fight out of the way before moving onto bigger things.

Rumour has more noteworthy clashes in the pipeline, Frampton wants to see the natural talent pursue a world title shot.

Anto’s 32 now and the peak years have to start this Saturday night when he defends his British super-featherweight title against Lyon Woodstock. When you speak about the peak potential for Anto, that has to be a world title shot — and I have no doubt he has the tools to realistically target WBO champion Jamel Herring.