How To Watch Bill Topper Anthony Cacace’s British Title Defence – Running Order – Details

Anthony Cacace finally settles his grudge with Lyon Woodstock on the Night of Champions fight card at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday night.

The super featherweight British title fight tops a bill that also includes Crumlin graduate Willo Hayden’s pro debut.

The stacked card will be aired on BT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

As the top of the bill Cacace is expected to ring walk around the 10 pm mark. Hayden opens the card and will be out in the afternoon, as a result, isn’t expected to get tv time.

The running order is as follows:


ANTHONY YARDE v ALEX THERAN
Yarde weight: 12st 12lbs 4ozs
Theran weight: 12st 11lbs 8os

AKEEM ENNIS-BROWN v SAM MAXWELL
Ennis-Brown weight: 9st 13lbs 3ozs
Maxwell weight: 10 stones 

CACACE v WOODSTOCK
Cacace weight: 9st 3lbs 9os
Woodstock weight: 9st 3lbs 5oz

HEANEY v ALEXANDROV
Heaney weight: 11st 6lbs 7ozs
Alexandrov weight: 11st 5lbs 6ozs
 
DAVIES v COMMEY
Davies weight: 8st 12lbs 8ozs
Weight: 8st 11bs 2ozs
 
BANCE v HALL
Bance weight: 10st 6lbs 3ozzs
Hall’s weight: 10st 5lbs
 
JAMES v SAMBOU
James weight: 10st 3lbs
Sambou weight: 10st 8oz

AHMED v KHADEMI
Ahmed weight: 8st 2lbs 1ozs
Khademi weight: 8st 2lbs 5ozs

TAYLOR v SHARP
Sharp weight: 12st 11lbs 1ozs
Taylor weight: 12st 5lbs 8oz

HAYDEN v JONES
Hayden weight: 9st 12lbs 8oz
Jones’ weight: 9st 11lbs 6ozs
 

