‘High Performance Saved My Life’ – Dean Walsh Beings Pro Journey Grateful for Recent Amateur Rivival

Dean Walsh says the High-Performance Unit saved his life but still managed to break his heart.

The Wexford boxer, who officially ditches the vest when he punches for pay in Waterford on Saturday, completed one of the greatest comebacks when he fought his way back from life’s basement to the top of the domestic amateur pile.

However, he didn’t get the fairytale ending in the form of Olympic qualification and was disappointed not to get selected to represent Ireland at the final Olympic qualifier.

It means his recent amateur history has a bitter-sweet feel and while his Paris disappointment wasn’t the sole reason he turned over it played it’s part.

“I wouldn’t say it was my sole decision maker,” he tells Wexford Weekly.

“Everyone knows I’ve toyed around with the pro idea for a while, but that Olympic selection process – it definitely affected it.

“Everyone was telling me to go to the Elites this November and prove this and that. I’ve proved all I can in amateur boxing; it’s just a pity the selection process is so covert, being the best fighter and national champion just isn’t enough so what’s the point going up, winning it out again and still not get picked? It’s mental torture,”

“I have nothing left to offer amateur boxing. I gave all I had to offer and I hung up the vest bittersweetly. I’m grateful for all my years with the Irish Team, I got back on the team when just a short time before I didn’t see myself making it to tomorrow let alone back on an Olympic squad. The last few years back in HP saved my life really and that’s being honest. What I went through is a story for another day. I’m 30 years old, in the best shape of my life both physically and mentally so now’s my time to turn over,” he adds.

The Michael Conlan managed Jimmy Payne coached, Byrne has a new challenge ahead of him as he embarks on a pro fight. He begins over six against Tamas Horvath on the War in Waterford card and is hoping to progress quickly.

“Everyone has seen what I have to offer, I’m a fighter, I don’t back down from anyone. I want the big fights and I want them fast, as I said I’m 30 now and my teams plan is to get me fast tracked, jump straight into 6 rounds and get the ball rolling. I have an adaptable style so I think I’ll adjust into the pro game nicely and with the addition of my trainer Jimmy Payne together we will see a whole new level.”