‘I don’t want to win I want to knock him out’ – Graham McCormack Sends Craig McCarthy KO Warning

It’s knockout or nothing for Graham McCormack in Waterford on Saturday night.

The Limerick native renews acquaintances with fierce rival Craig McCarthy on the War in Waterford bill and says he is coming with one thing on his mind, securing a stoppage.

‘G Train’ says the handbrake is off as he plans to steamroll the hometown fighter.

McCormack felt harshly done by on the cards the last time the pair met at the SETU Arena and wants to take it out of the judge’s hands this time round.

Although that may not be his sole reason for wanting to get a KO, it appears he wants to inflict maximum damage on a boxer he doesn’t see eye to eye with.

“I’m coming to knock him out,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not coming down there for anything else That’s a fact. I’m not goin’ to say ‘oh I just want to win’. I don’t want to win I want to knock him out. I’m coming down there to knock him out. That’s all that’s in my head is to knock him out. That’s what me and Shaun Kelly are training for.

“We’ve got a great game plan, he’s a great coach and we know what we need to do to get the win.”

The former BUI Celtic Champion isn’t certainly isn’t shying away from the tension between the pair. In fact, he is feeding off it going into one of the biggest grudge matches in Irish boxing.

“This is the fight to settle it! I feel like I was robbed, he feels like he won. This time I’m not coming there for a points win, I’m coming knock him out,” he adds.

The Treaty County favourite believes it’s the perfect match-up for all involved including the promoters, the boxers and the fans.

“It’s it’s guaranteed fireworks. It’s going to be a great fight.

“We’ve all said what we needed to say. Let’s f**king have it in the middle of the ring,”