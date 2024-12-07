Love – Hate – Craig McCarthy Promises to ‘Smash Up’ Graham McCormack and Honour his Late Step Dad

Craig McCarthy goes into his eagerly anticipated rematch with Graham McCormack motivated by both bad blood and love.

The Waterford southpaw wants nothing more than to settle his differences with his Limerick rival and wants to do so by inflicting as much damage as possible.

However, he also goes into the War in Waterford rematch wanting to honour someone that meant a lot to him.

The Deise boxer’s stepfather Francis Geraghty passed away a number of months ago and the former BUI Celtic champion wants to win for him on Saturday.

“[Before this fight was signed] I was done with boxing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I lost my stepdad, this man introduced me to boxing when I was 13 years of age and he passed away recently. So all of this camp, everything is dedicated to him. I want to dedicate all this to Francis Geraghty who I miss and love so much.”

McCarthy can also draw on emotions from the other end of the spectrum. ‘Built 2 Last’ says his dislike for ‘G Train’ is strong to such a degree he wants ‘smash’ up his Limerick rival.

“The last time we saw each other people saw what happened. Nothing but disrespect, pure rage, we don’t like each other, we want to smash each other up. I do want him to go home safe and me to go home safe first and foremost but we are going to sort out our differences on fight night. There is a lot of build-up anger and aggression and I’m going to smash him to bits.”