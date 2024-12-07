Pierce O’Leary Targets Croke Park Katie Taylor Undercard Bout

Pierce O’Leary is planning a Croke Park homecoming.



The Sheriff Street native wants to support Katie Taylor if her GAA Headquarters dream is granted next year and not from ringside.



The big punching ‘Big Bang’ has heard talk the Irish Icon could fight Amanda Serrano for a third time in the famous venue in early 2025 – and O’Leary wants to be part of the card.



“I want to be on the Taylor v Serrano undercard if it happens in Dublin,” he told the Sunday World.



“I heard rumours they might be trying to get it on in the first half of next year and it would be amazing to be part of that.



“Katie has done fantastic for the sport and changed women’s boxing forever. She gave all her best years to amateur boxing and then she moved into pro boxing and has been amazing.“Whatever Katie does next, she is a winner. Whether she fights again or calls it a day, everyone in my area of Dublin 1 looks up to her.

“Personally, I’d like to see her walk away from the sport now. She has won her world titles, she’s got all the money she needs and it’s a no-brainer for her to walk away as a champion.“She is 38 now and my ambition is to retire by the time I’m 35. This a game for young fighters and I’d love to see her retire now, but Katie will decide when the time is right.“And if there is another fight for her in Dublin, I’d love to be part of it and show the boxing fans at home what I’m all about.



”The Dublin Dockland graduate has been eyeing a Dublin fight night for the last two years and has been flirting with his own Queensberry-promoted 3Arena show but it has yet to materialise.

The knockout artist, who will look to end the year on a high with a win over Jose Edgardo Perdomo on the Magnificent Seven card on Saturday, believes there is room for a Dublin star and he believes he fits the bill.



We are crying out for more big fights at one and when I was growing up in inner city Dublin, Bernard Dunne was the fighter we all looked up to.



“Well, there is no Bernard Dunne fighting in Dublin now, but there is Pierce O’Leary who wants to headline a show in his home town and I believe it can happen.“I’m based in England a lot now, but I have a beautiful missus and a daughter back home and it is tough to be away from them, but they are my inspiration. No one is going to put the food on the table if I don’t get out there and make it happen.”