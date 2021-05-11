Luxembourg pit stop for ‘G-Train’ Graham McCormack

‘The G-Train’ is set for a Luxemburg pit stop before it’s full steam ahead to America.

Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] makes a somewhat out of the blue return on the Continent as soon as June 5, as his American dream was put on hold.

The 32-year-old had secured a fight on a Southpaw Promotions card at Rock Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was to fight outside Ireland for the first time next week, only for current travel restrictions to put paid to those plans.

Irish-boxing.com understands America is still an option but just not an option for now.

Eager to return and being a fighter in need of action, the Limerick native is Luxemburg bound and will trade leather on the same show as Francy Luzoho on June 5 after his new manager Ian Gaughran secured him a slot on the card.

The entertainer hasn’t been seen in the ring since he stopped Reyhan Todorov in a dramatic fashion in Cork in July of 2019 on March 27.

This bout, no doubt a ring rust-freeing clash, will represent McCormack’s first under new coach Shaun Kelly and is also his first away from home.

The Limerick looked primed for a domestic charge at light-middleweight before covid hit. He was linked to the likes of Eddie Treacy, Dominic Donegan and Owen Duffy. Rumour now has a move to middleweight on the cards with talk of a possible fight with Craig McCarthy doing the rounds.

Speaking when his now-canceled American date was confirmed, McCormack did admit he found his sabbatical from the ring difficult and at once stage felt it may be permenent.

“It has been frustrating not being able to fight. I’m not gettin’ any younger and it felt like it was never gonna’ come back,

“I was genuinely thinking of not fighting anymore, especially at the time when no one knew when boxing was gonna’ come back. But after chatting to my wife Lauren, my coach Shaun and my close mates I decided not to pack it in.”