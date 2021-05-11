Best woman’s boxer on the planet – Katie Taylor regains Pound for Pound #1 slot

Katie Taylor is back on top of the female fight pile.

The Bray sensation has regained Pound for Pound #1 status in ESPN’s rankings thanks to her impressive decision victory over Natasha Jonas in Manchester on May 1.

The Irish sporting hero was overtaken by her main ‘Greatest of All Time’ rival, Claressa Shields back in March after the American had unified all four light middleweight titles thanks to victory over Marie-Eve Dicaire.

However, the Matchroom fighter has regained her best fighter on the planet spot and is back in as number 1.

While Shields, a two-time Olympic medal winner, may have more straps and accolades, Taylor has the advantage of having quality opponents in and around her weight.

The Ross Enamait trained undisputed lightweight champion has been involved in some of boxing’s biggest female fights and looks set to continue that trend moving forward – and it’s that should help her on her quest to cement her status as the greatest to lace them up.

Taylor already has wins over two fellow top pound-for-pound fighters in Delfine Persoon, twice, and Jessica McCaskill, who are ranked #5 and #4 respectively. The third on the list, Amanda Serrano is a possible 2022 opponent, while #9 Terri Harper is another who the trailblazing star may face.

The regaining of ESPN’s top spot means the undisputed lightweight world champion is deemed the best women’s fighter pound for pound by all the organisations that publish a pound for pound ranking.

The Ring Magazine also has Taylor top of their pile, while Boxrec have her number 1 by their algorithmic scoring system.

The revised ESPN top 10 reads as follows:

1. Katie Taylor 2. Claressa Shields 3. Amanda Serrano 4. Jessica McCaskill 5. Delfine Persoon 6. Mikaela Mayer 7. Christina Hammer

8.Cecilia Braekhus 9. Terri Harper 10.Hyun Choi.